Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Principal Matthew Richard Ryan and head volleyball coach Jennifer Susan Nerison were arrested in separate incidents last weekend for driving while intoxicated.

Ryan, 44, was arrested and charged with third-degree driving while intoxicated in Rice County on Oct. 19 shortly after midnight, a story in the Kenyon Leader said. The same story said Ryan was arrested by Faribault police at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 60 and Interstate 35, with a blood alcohol content of 0.16.

According to the Minnesota Trial Court Public Access website, Ryan was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of speeding in 2011 and 2013.

Ryan has been the principal of the high school since 2016 and has been with the district since 1998. Ryan is expected to make his first court appearance Dec. 18.

Nerison, 42, was arrested and charged with third-degree driving while intoxicated in Blue Earth County on Oct. 18, according to a criminal complaint.

Blue Earth County deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch outside of Madison Lake. When deputies arrived, Nerison said she was at a sporting event in Mankato, but continued to say she was at a funeral and then had dinner in a nearby town and was heading home.

Nerison told deputies that she had alcohol with dinner, prompting a sobriety test. Nerison’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.146 at that time.

In 2013, Nerison was convicted in Goodhue County of a misdemeanor DWI, prompting deputies to bring her to the Blue Earth jail. The Republican Eagle confirmed this charge through the Minnesota Trial Court Public Access website, which also showed three misdemeanor convictions for speeding in Goodhue County as well.

Nerison is also a teacher for the Goodhue County Education District. Nerison is expected to make her first court appearance Jan. 2.

Neither Ryan nor Nerison were listed on the jail rosters of either county as of Oct. 25.