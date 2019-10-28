ELLSWORTH -- After three days of testimony from psychologists, Pierce County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Boles ruled a 25-year-old Missouri man accused of murder competent Oct. 25 to stand a five-day jury trial.

Miguel Navarro from St. Louis was charged with first degree intentional homicide after allegedly attacking coworker Israel Valles-Flores using a circular saw in August 2018 on a River Falls job site.

An initial competency hearing was scheduled Sept. 4, but proceedings were delayed by the defense’s inability to secure an evaluation of Navarro before late August.

The ruling relied heavily on the credibility of each psychologist’s evaluation — on behalf of the prosecution, Dr. Donna Minter found Navarro competent while the defense’s Dr. Michael Moller disagreed.

Minter, who has worked in the psychology field for more than 17 years, was not hired by the state but court-ordered from Wisconsin Forensic Unit through Behavioral Consultants, Inc., a private company out of Milwaukee.

Moller, who has a private practice in Hudson, has historically completed competency evaluations for both defense and prosecution, which together total more than 200.

Both sides asked the judge to discern his ruling based on the validity of the competency evaluations, which relied on the psychologists’ choices to use objective and standardized testing and considering Spanish cultural and language factors.

During final statements, Froelich drove home points which argued for Navarro’s competency: While in jail, Navarro had asked the jail nurse for STD testing, indicating Navarro is aware of himself and his health status, Froelich said. Navarro had also undergone considerable life changes, such as moving to the United States when he was roughly 17 years old, and had worked in the construction industry since he was a teenager.

Froelich said based on Dr. Minter’s testimony, Dr. Moller misadministered tests by not offering sample questions for certain tests and did not discuss the criminal complaint with Navarro in the evaluation.

Defense found the prosecutor’s evaluation to be invalid as there were no standardized tests issued by Dr. Minter to test Navarro’s results against Mexican population norms.

Defense attorney Jonathan Lundeen said Dr. Minter “went against what case law requires by using non-normed tests and had no rational testing, only factual”.

Lundeen also hounded for answers from Dr. Minter about how her testing for definitions using true-false format could indicate any signs of malingering or guessing.

“He (Navarro) needs to be able to communicate with us what his wishes are and what he wants to say. He’s not able to do that,” Lundeen said. “It’s not as simple to say it’s a language barrier.”

Two motion hearings are scheduled for Oct. 29-30. A five-day trial is scheduled Dec. 9-13 at the Pierce County courthouse.



