ELLSWORTH — A 21-year-old man pleaded not guilty Oct. 28 to charges stemming from allegations he entered a River Falls residence and laid in bed next to a stranger’s 12-year-old daughter.

A complainant reported at 3:50 a.m. Oct. 19 that a man, later identified as Isaac D. Phillips, of Elk Mound, Wis., had entered her unlocked home without her knowing. Police said Phillips fled the scene on foot after apologizing and was arrested hours after the incident in the Kinnickinnic River.

Phillips was under a $10,000 signature bond in Pierce County for charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping, all for which he pleaded not guilty on July 23, 2019. Another $1,000 signature bond was placed for Phillips in Dunn County for two counts of repeat felony bail jumping and operating while revoked due to alcohol.

Charges stemming from the Oct. 28 incident are: attempting battery to a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting an officer causing soft tissue injury, two counts of felony bail jumping, criminal trespass and obstructing an officer.

Phillips was bound over for trial Oct. 28 and he was held on $5,000 cash bond. Conditions call for absolute sobriety and no contact with three River Falls police officers. A pre-trial conference is set for 4 p.m. Nov. 13.

According to a criminal complaint:

Around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 19, the complainant’s daughter told her a man she didn’t know had been in her room. The child said he was stroking her hair and back while laying next to her in her twin bed.

He was saying she was beautiful and had a good life, the child reported.

The daughter had returned from a Halloween themed-event that evening. Her mother said she didn’t believe her daughter until Phillips walked downstairs.

When asked what he was doing in the house, Phillips said he was invited and wouldn’t have been there if he wasn’t invited. The complainant asked if he was invited by a 12-year-old girl, and he said he didn’t believe she was only 12.

The occupants did not know when Phillips entered the house, but noted the back door had been left ajar.

Phillips walked out of the house after apologizing.

Authorities searched for Phillips until 6 a.m. and received a call around 11:30 a.m. that the victims had spotted Phillips walking on Spruce Street.

Officers approached Phillips on Main Street and asked for identification. Phillips then took off running toward the nearest Main Street bridge and went into the river.

After some tussling and noncompliance, Phillips was apprehended with the help of four officers and taken out of the river.

Phillips smelled of alcohol and had a knife in his pocket.

Two officers went to the emergency room to care for multiple lacerations and other injuries from wrestling with Phillips to gain compliance.