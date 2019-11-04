COTTAGE GROVE — A man was shot dead by police Monday morning, Nov. 4, following a crime spree that involved stealing three vehicles and taking four people hostage at a residence in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of Cottage Grove.

One of the officers involved is from Cottage Grove and another is from an "assisting agency," Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Pete Koerner said at a news conference Monday.

He said he could not identify the man.

Koerner said the suspect drove a vehicle that he had carjacked in St. Paul to Cottage Grove around 8 a.m. Nov. 4. Shortly afterward, he said St. Paul Police received a call about a "serious crime" on or near White Bear Avenue.

St. Paul Police Department spokesman Steve Linders said officers took a report just after 8 a.m. involving a woman who had been forced at gunpoint from her Maplewood workplace by a man who then forced her to drive to her St. Paul home. The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at her home in the 300 block of Londin Circle. He then stole a vehicle from that home and fled, according to St. Paul police.

The victim called 911 and reported the incident.

“Our officers were able to locate the vehicle in Cottage Grove and notify the Cottage Grove police as well as respond to the area where the vehicle was last located,” the statement reads.

In Cottage Grove, the suspect allegedly abandoned the vehicle and used a handgun to steal another vehicle in Hidden Valley, authorities said.

Cottage Grove police received a call about the theft around 8:30 a.m.

Koerner said the suspect entered a Cottage Grove home and took four occupants hostage. The four managed to escape while the suspect entered the garage and sped away in a pickup truck.

He crashed that truck and was on foot when he was killed, Koerner said.

"He was armed with a handgun as he encountered officers from multiple jurisdictions," Koerner said.

No other injuries were reported, Koerner said.

"We strongly believe that residents in this neighborhood are not in any danger any longer," he said

The incident was recorded on a Cottage Grove squad car and a body camera worn by an officer, Koerner said. He provided few details, citing a pending investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension.

"We're dealing with a number of incidents all connected to this case," communications director Scott Seroka said. "...(I)nvestigators continue to sort through the details of each and every incident that is involved with this singular case."

"I can't imagine what this family is going through, either the one that was victimized by having his vehicle stolen or the family by having an unknown person come to their house.," Koerner said.