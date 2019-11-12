ELLSWORTH -- A 59-year-old Maiden Rock man was charged in Pierce County Circuit Court with having sexual contact with a child between June 24 and July 1, according to a criminal complaint.

Lonnie J. Seipel made his initial court appearance Nov. 4 on one count of first-degree child sex assault. He was ordered not to have contact with the victim and her mother.

He was released on a $25,000 signature bond and given a preliminary hearing date of Dec. 19.

According to the complaint:

On July 1 Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible juvenile sexual assault at a property Seipel owns in Maiden Rock. Another person reported that she learned of the accusation through the child’s mother. The mother then told authorities she witnessed something suspicious and her child later told her Seipel touched her.

Seipel was among the people interviewed. He denied the allegations.