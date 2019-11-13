A man pursued by Minnesota and federal authorities in a kidnapping and rape case was apprehended Wednesday after a high-speed chase that ended with a crash near Interstate 94 in St. Croix County.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit went from Highway 36 into Wisconsin, where the suspect went south, driving through North Hudson and Hudson at about 70 mph. St. Croix County authorities were notified of the pursuit around 1:24 p.m. Nov. 13.

According to a news release:

The suspect struck spike strips in Hudson, but continued on, eventually driving eastbound on I-94 in westbound traffic. The driver eventually went south — in the northbound traffic lane — on Wisconsin’s Highway 35, where a Washington County sheriff’s deputy executed a “pursuit intervention technique” to force the truck off the road.

The suspect’s truck struck an unoccupied disabled vehicle along Highway 35 before entering a ditch south of Tower Road.

Law enforcement arrested the man, who was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul under the custody of the U.S. Marshals Office.

The sheriff’s office said the man was wanted for kidnapping and sexual assault; deputies had learned he threatened to kill police, according to the release.