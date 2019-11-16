RED WING, Minn. — Four St. Paul residents were arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly stealing $1,700 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

The individuals made their first appearance in Goodhue County District Court on Nov. 15 for respective bail hearings.

According to a criminal complaint:

Officers responded to an emergency call after two individuals, one male and one female, pushed a shopping full of items through a fire exit of the store. The items were then loaded into a vehicle and the party took off.

When officers pulled the vehicle over, Lisa Marie Krey, 48, was driving. Officers also observed Ashley Rose Nelson, 27, Craig Steven Eide, 35, and Amber Starr Schaffer, 37, in the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, officers contacted Walmart to get a better description of the subjects.

The Loss Prevention Office alleged that a male, later identified as Eide, and female, later identified as Nelson, took miscellaneous items and loaded them into a shopping cart without looking at the price. The office stated Eide and Nelson displayed "odd behavior" and were watched carefully via video security.

The security footage shows two suspects exiting Walmart and beginning to load the items into an SUV. The footage shows a person identified as Schaffer exit the vehicle to help load the items with Eide and Nelson.

Walmart stated the total price of the stolen merchandise was $1,716.38.

Eide originally gave officers a false name. It wasn't until officers searched his wallet did they find a "Treasure Island players card" that had his name on it. When officers searched Eide's name, a felony warrant from Ramsey County and a gross misdemeanor warrant from Dakota County were found.

Eide was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent-liability for crimes of another, and giving a peace officer a false name. The first three counts are felony level offenses. Eide was given $100,000 bail without conditions or $10,000 bail with conditions

Nelson was believed to have worn a wig while in the store. Upon searching the vehicle, officers said they found a top hat with a black wig inside. Officers also found blank checks and some that appeared to be forged, a Social Security card that didn't belong to the quartet, and a vehicle license plate that was reported stolen.

A glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine also was found in the vehicle.

Nelson was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent-liability for crimes of another, and aiding an offender. All counts are felony level offenses. Nelson was given $100,000 bail without conditions or $10,000 bail with conditions.

Krey and Schaffer stated they were in the vehicle at the time of the robbery. The pair had gone into Walmart initially to shop and use the restroom, but weren't with Eide and Nelson at the time.

Krey stated she knew something was wrong when they were asked to pull up to a different door than the main entrance. Krey said that she is currently in treatment and "is trying to do the right thing." Krey denied knowing anything about the stolen items.

Krey was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent-liability for crimes of another, and aiding an offender. All counts are felony level offenses. Krey was given $100,000 bail with no conditions or $10,000 bail with conditions.

Schaffer had asked Krey to drive because she was too tired. Schaffer said she had only entered Walmart to use the restroom and then return to the vehicle and sleep.

Schaffer was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent-liability for crimes of another, and aiding an offender. All counts are felony level offenses. Schaffer was given $100,000 bail with no conditions.