A St. Paul man convicted in 2010 for his part in a Dakota County sex trafficking operation has been charged again, the Washington County Attorney's Office said in a Nov. 18 news release.

Calvin Keith Caldwell Jr., 32, has been charged with one count of sex trafficking and one count of promotion of prostitution. The crimes allegedly took place at hotels in Woodbury and Oakdale, according to the release.

The charges stem from what the release called a "proactive investigation" by the East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force into a commercial sex operation at a Woodbury hotel. Because law enforcement had made prior contact with Caldwell and the victim on unrelated circumstances, the task force was able to set up an undercover operation in Oakdale during which the victim offered services to Caldwell, who was arrested, and the victim was recovered.

"This is another example of a case where the victim of trafficking would continue to be victimized unless and until proactive intervention by law enforcement," Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said in the release. "Victims of trafficking are located in every community and it is our job to locate these victims and investigate these crimes that are becoming all too common. Our office will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate and aggressively prosecute these cases."

The East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force includes members from various law enforcement agencies, including Woodbury Public Safety, the Oakdale Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the United States Department of Homeland Security.