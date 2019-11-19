A news release from the Goodhue County Attorney's Office Tuesday evening said that Michael Antonio Reyes was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and 11 others.

The release said the Goodhue County Grand Jury issued the indictment the day before, capping a five-month investigation by the Red Wing Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

On June 25, Red Wing Police responded to a man with a firearm on East Fourth Street. Reyes allegedly shot D'Andre Shawn Hicks, 28, of Tampa, Fla., outside of a gas station.

A criminal complaint said Hicks' half-brother and Reyes had gotten into an argument earlier that day. The half-brother stated that Reyes wanted to "squash the beef." When the half-brother went to speak with Reyes, he revealed a handgun. When Hicks attempted to cross the street towards his half-brother and Reyes, Reyes allegedly began firing at Hicks.

Hicks was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing and was later airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in Rochester. He was taken off life support and pronounced dead on June 26.

Reyes was apprehended by law enforcement the day after the shooting occurred in a Woodbury hotel. Reyes has been held on $2 million bail.

Reyes will make his next appearance in court on Nov. 25.