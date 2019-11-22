ELLSWORTH -- Two Beldenville parents were charged with felonies this week after allegedly leaving their 1- and 3-year-old children home alone while the adults went to a bar.

Both were arrested Sunday, Nov. 17, and released Monday on a $10,000 signature bond with conditions of absolute sobriety. Anna M. Billings, 28, and Travis S. Amos, 34, each face two felony counts of neglecting a child and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. Their preliminary hearings are set for Jan. 7.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Saturday night Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint at 11:40 p.m. stating Billings and Amos had left children alone at home while they were at Clyde’s Corner, a nearby bar. The complainant said they had been there since 10 p.m., and were overheard talking about leaving the children at home, and that they had done it before.

An officer spoke with Billings outside the bar and she stated a nanny was with the children. Shortly after, the officer noted that she appeared sick and asked to use the bathroom. She was excused and the officer talked to Amos outside the bar. When asked who was at home with the children, Amos admitted no one was. Amos also stated he had just checked on the kids and they were OK.

The officer then noticed Billings making her way toward the bar’s upstairs exit, so the officer stuck his head in and called her outside. When the officer looked back, Amos was running toward his home. A pursuit of Amos was unsuccessful. The officer arrived at the house and knocked on the door telling Amos he was under arrest and needed to come out. Amos did not exit.

Shortly after, the officer found Billings at the house’s back door. She resisted arrest but was eventually taken to jail. A preliminary breath test revealed a 0.305 blood-alcohol content, prompting jail staff to request she be taken to the hospital.

During transport she admitted to leaving the children alone for about 30 minutes — later changing it to 10 minutes — and stated as a parent she is run down and needed a break. She also said she would check on the kids and then return to the bar. She was returned to jail after receiving medical clearance.

A warrant was granted at 3:09 a.m. Sunday to enter the house and arrest Amos. The officer asked Amos to exit the house; he complied.

Human services entered the house and took custody of the two children. The children were alone in the house. The children appeared to be in good health and living conditions were adequate.