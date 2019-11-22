An investigation into the disappearance of William Charles Albrecht, last seen early Nov. 15 at a Bloomington residence, led Bloomington police detectives to an "outdoor location" where they found a body, according to news release from Thursday. The body has not yet been identified.

On Nov. 20, Bloomington police announced the Albrecht case was being investigated as a homicide. Bloomington and Minneapolis police carried out a search warrant Nov. 19 at the residence where Albrecht was last seen, according to the news release. Based on evidence found during the search, three people present at the home when Albrecht arrived Nov. 15 were arrested.

Isabelle Carrie Braveheart, 31, of Bloomington was arrested Nov. 19 in connection with the homicide case. Braveheart is currently being held in the Hennepin County Detention Center. Two other suspects arrested Nov. 20, Skylar Edmond Labarge, 26, and Preston Scott Sharlow, 32, both of Bloomington, are in custody at the Bloomington Police Department Jail, the news release said.

Woodbury police, the Hennepin County Crime Lab and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner are also involved in the investigation, the release said.