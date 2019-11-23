ARIZONA — A Rochester man faces murder charges after being arrested Thursday in Arizona by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Daniel Joseph Campbell, 55, was arrested at a hotel in Bullhead City, Ariz., without incident. He is charged with second-degree murder per domestic violence, according to a release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Mohave County is in the northwestern corner of Arizona.

Deputies conducted a welfare check on Wednesday evening in Fort Mohave after receiving a call Wednesday from out of state. The caller said she had received a call from her friend’s boyfriend saying that her friend had overdosed on illegal drugs.

“The reporting party advised the victim was not breathing and they were located in a vehicle at the side of the road,” the post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page states.

Deputies found 40-year-old Amy Johanna Berg, of Rochester, unresponsive. Medical personnel were unable to revive her.

Campbell, Berg’s boyfriend, told deputies that he and Berg were traveling across the country in their vehicle and had stayed at a hotel in Kingman the night prior. He said Berg “had purchased illegal drugs from an unknown subject and while driving in the area of Boundary Cone and Highway 95, Berg claimed she was not feeling well and stopped the vehicle,” the post read.

"Campbell claimed Berg began overdosing and he attempted to begin CPR on her," the post reads.

Investigators found no immediately obvious signs of foul play inside the vehicle or to Berg’s body. The vehicle was towed from the scene for further investigation and Campbell was released from the scene.

On Thursday, detectives learned that an autopsy conducted by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office found blunt force trauma to Berg’s skull and signs of strangulation. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Campbell was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. that day in Bullhead City, which is approximately 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas.