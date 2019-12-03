According to a criminal complaint:

Trinity Paul Robey, 44, was arrested by Kenyon Police after a call from the minor's mother alerted authorities.

The mother was allowing her child to stay at the apartment with other children for a sleepover. She told police she was at the residence earlier in the day, but left to go back to her house in Faribault.

When the mother opened an application for a home video security system on her phone to check on the children, she allegedly observed Robey sexually assaulting the minor and taking photos of himself in the act.

The mother recorded the security camera footage on her phone and showed law enforcement upon arrival.

When officers spoke with Robey, he showed them two cameras in the residence. One camera was in the kitchen, the other in the living room.

Robey faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and use minors in sexual performance/pornographic work. Both charges are felonies and carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Robey appeared in Goodhue County Court on Dec. 2 for a bail hearing. He was held on $200,000 bail with no conditions or $75,000 with conditions.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 18.