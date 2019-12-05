Deontay Williams, 25, was charged with second-degree burglary. He was arrested late Dec. 4 and was booked into the Washington County Jail early Dec. 5. He does not have a permanent address, according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted, Williams could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $20,000. His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8.

According to the complaint, Woodbury police were called Nov. 16 to a burglary in progress at a residence on the 8600 block of Quarry Ridge Lane. The homeowner reported she received a motion alert from the entrance of the home, after which she activated the live security camera and saw two black men allegedly break into the home.

After arriving, officers observed that glass from the front door had been broken and the door was ajar. With the assistance of a K-9, officers determined no one was in the residence.

Video downloaded from the home's security camera showed one of the men knocking on the front door and then running away. The second man then grabbed handfuls of landscaping rocks and threw them at the front door, breaking the glass. The man then punched the glass out to get to the door's deadbolt, unlocking it. He then entered the home and removed a 65-inch flat-screen TV from a mount, leaving the home and running down the driveway.

An officer recognized the first male as a juvenile he had prior contact with. The juvenile identified the second male, who allegedly broke the glass and took the TV, as "Tay" and provided his cellphone number and Snapchat username. The officer was able to identify the man as Williams.

When the officer went to speak to Williams' girlfriend, she invited the officer into the apartment where he immediately saw a 65-inch flat-screen matching the description of the stolen TV. The TV had multiple cracks in it and a broken wall mount. Though Williams' girlfriend initially said they had purchased the TV from Walmart, she eventually said he had stolen it from a residence. She then provided the officer with the clothes Williams was wearing in the security video from Nov. 16. Because he could not be located and does not have a permanent residence, a warrant was then issued for Williams' arrest.