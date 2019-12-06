ELLSWORTH — The St. Louis man accused of fatally attacking a fellow roofer in River Falls pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree reckless homicide Dec. 5 in Pierce County Circuit Court.

Miguel Navarro, 26, could face up to 60 years in prison for causing the death of coworker Israel Valles-Flores, killed in a violent August 2018 attack.

One count of mayhem was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

“It was just at that moment I didn’t know what I was doing,” Navarro said of the murder during the hearing, with the help of Spanish interpreter Monica Marin.

Pierce County District Attorney Sean Froelich appeared by phone during the plea hearing and recounted the acts leading to Navarro’s guilty plea.

Navarro, part of a four-man roofing crew at a River Falls job site, attacked Israel Valles-Flores with a circular saw while on the second story roof Aug. 6, 2018. Valles-Flores stumbled to the first-floor roof and was attacked again. He sustained nearly 10 cuts to the body including the face and neck.

Coworkers witnessed the scene and fled from the roof.

Valles-Flores was pronounced dead on the scene after authorities attempted life-saving efforts.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 6, 2020, at the Pierce County Courthouse. Navarro will remain in custody until then.

A pre-sentencing investigation will take place with the Department of Corrections and the defense will conduct an independent investigation.