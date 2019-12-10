A Hammond man made his initial court appearance last week in St. Croix County Circuit Court on allegations he pointed a loaded gun at another motorist during a suspected Interstate 94 road rage incident.

Brian R. Haglund, 44, appeared Dec. 6 on one count of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon. St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Edward Vlack ordered Haglund to surrender his firearms to authorities and to have no contact with the two complainants in the case as part of his signature bond conditions.

According to a criminal complaint:

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report at 3:58 p.m. Dec. 5 from a man in a gold Chrysler who said another motorist pointed a handgun at him while the two were driving east on I-94. The offending motorist was described as driving a blue pickup truck.

That report was followed by a second complaint from an I-94 driver who reported she was following a blue pickup in an effort to get the driver to stop after seeing it brake-check the Chrysler.

Officers then took a third call — from Haglund — reporting how a motorist on the freeway brake-checked him, forcing him to pass the vehicle on the right. Haglund told dispatch he hadn’t pointed a gun at the man, saying the man likely mistook the black gloves he was wearing for a firearm.

Officers arrived outside the Hammond post office, where Haglund and the female driver were stopped. The woman told a deputy she witnessed the aggressive driving between Haglund and the other motorist, who she said is the father of her children.

She then showed the deputy a video she shot from her dash-mounted cellphone, which appeared to depict Haglund brake-checking her children’s father, who was following Haglund closely.

The deputy then spoke with Haglund, who said he was in a hurry to get home so he could attend his child’s Christmas concert in the Twin Cities. Haglund admitted to jockeying for position on the freeway and gesturing with his gloved hand.

After first saying there was a gun under the back seat, Haglund later admitted there was a second gun under the driver’s seat and that he had pointed it at the man during the road confrontation. He told the officer he felt “these people” involved in the road incident were chasing him.

“If I point this at them, they will go away,” the complaint states he told officers.

Deputies found a loaded .45-caliber handgun with a round in the chamber under the driver’s seat of Haglund’s vehicle.

A Dec. 13 preliminary hearing was scheduled in the case.