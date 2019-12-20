ELLSWORTH — A 38-year-old Beldenville man was charged with eight felonies and one misdemeanor this week after allegedly raping a minor over the course of almost two years.

Christopher M. Kirchner was arrested Saturday, Dec. 14, and charged in Pierce County Circuit Court with intimidation of a victim, strangulation, battery and several counts of sexual assault of a child.

Kirchner was still in custody at the Pierce County Jail as of Thursday, Dec. 19. His cash bond is set at $25,000; prosecutors had argued for $100,000 cash. Bail conditions include no contact with the victim, no possession of firearms, absolute sobriety must be met and GPS monitoring.

A preliminary hearing will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Pierce County Courthouse.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Dec. 14 the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a sexual assault that occurred the day before. The victim had told her mother that Kirchner had sexually and physically assaulted her. Kirchner was taken for an interview at the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, confessed and was booked into jail.

Kirchner told officers he assaulted the victim after having gone out to drink earlier the night of Dec. 13. In the interview, Kirchner admitted it had happened before.

The victim said Kirchner strangled her during the most recent incident. He did not dispute that allegation when asked by an investigator.

A DNA sample was taken from Kirchner and other items of evidence were collected.