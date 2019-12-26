RED WING -- A Red Wing man who faces first-degree attempted murder charges from May shooting was arrested on Dec. 23 by Red Wing police on assault charges.

John Charles Roberts, 19, was booked into Goodhue County Jail Monday pending formal charges of domestic assault, fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct, according to the county's jail book-ins report.

Roberts was arrested May 21 after he allegedly fired a weapon multiple times from a home on Twin Bluff Road, hitting a man in the neck once. Roberts barricaded himself in the home until officers were able to enter the residence and arrest him.

From the May arrest, Roberts was given $700,000 bail with no conditions or $500,000 bail with conditions. Roberts posted bail a week after, according to court documents.

Less than two months later, Roberts was arrested on open bottle and marijuana possession charges. As a result, Roberts' bail added an extra $50,000. He again posted bail and was released.

On Sept. 15, Roberts was arrested by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office on chrages of fifth-degree drug possession. The court raised bail to $2 million bail with no conditions and $1 million bail with conditions. Roberts posted bail five days after that arrest and was released.

On Dec. 23, Roberts was booked into Goodhue County Jail at 7:25 a.m., and would have his bail hearing hours later. According to the Goodhue County Jail roster, Roberts remains in custody as of Dec. 26. His bail is set at $1,006,000.

Roberts awaits a jury trial Jan. 27 at Goodhue County Court on the attempted murder charge.