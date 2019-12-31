According to Minnesota Statute, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding Steven Patrick Harrison, a Level 3 registrant subject to public notification. He will be residing in Stanton Township, rural Cannon Falls.

A community notification meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m., Jan. 13 in the Stanton Town Hall at 31186 40th Ave. Way, Cannon Falls. Representatives from the Department of Corrections, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Goodhue County Attorney’s Office will be available to provide information on public policy.