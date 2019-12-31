HUDSON, Wis. -- A Star Prairie man convicted of raping a child was sentenced Monday to 27 years behind bars.

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham sentenced 23-year-old Rodney W. Dionne to 37 years, 10 of which will be spent on extended supervision.

Dionne was convicted in a September jury trial of first-degree child sexual assault.

A criminal complaint alleges Dionne sexually assaulted a child between 2012-2015 while the girl was at a private day care operated by Dionne’s mother.

The sentence requires Dionne to be placed on the sex offender registry for life. Terms of his extended supervision prohibit him from contacting any females under the age of 18 without a probation agent’s approval and prohibit him from working or volunteering with females under 16. He will also be prohibited from visiting alcohol-related establishments or anyone using or selling drugs.