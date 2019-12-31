RIVER FALLS -- Officers responded to the 400 block of Griffey Street early Saturday, Dec. 28, to reports of gunshots being heard and an older two-tone Camaro leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Authorities said fortunately no one was injured.

Shortly after this incident at 1:32 a.m., River Falls police officers observed a Camaro in the 100 block of South Fourth Street and several people located and arrested in a nearby house. The alleged shooter is Alec Thayer, 17, Montreal, Wis., the driver William Feisthauer, 20, River Falls, and a 16-year-old of Prescott. The handgun believed to be used in this incident was recovered in Feisthauer's home.

Police accused the three of being near Griffey Street to sell marijuana to an unknown male. The male allegedly received the marijuana, pulled a gun on them, and ran. Thayer is then believed to have shot three times at him while he was running.

Thayer was arraigned in front of Court Commissioner Jorv Gavic on the following charges:

second-degree recklessly endangering safety-felony G (up to 10 years in prison)

possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 (up to nine months in jail)

damage to property (up to 9 months in jail)

disorderly onduct (up to 90 days in jail)

Gavic set Thayer’s bond at $250 and he remains in custody at Pierce County Jail. A preliminary hearing set is set for Feb. 3 before Judge Joseph Boles.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wisconsin–River Falls police and the St. Croix Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the River Falls Police Department at 715-425-0909.

This news release was updated 12:18 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019, with a corrected address for the alleged shooter.