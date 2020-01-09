RED WING — A K-9 team tracked two men through the woods Tuesday, Jan. 7, after the pair allegedly broke into a vehicle and threatened a group with guns.

Hue Tao Vang, 33, St. Paul and Boury Yang, 37, Saint Paul Park, were arrested on charges of second-degree assault, possession of ammunition/any firearm with a conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence, threats of violence, introduce contraband into jail, fourth-degree damage to property and motor vehicle tampering.

According to a criminal complaint:

Vang and Yang were reportedly seen taking items out of a vehicle on the side of the road at County Road 18 and 190th Street Way. The owner of the vehicle came to retrieve the vehicle with two others. When the group confronted Vang and Yang, the pair got into their vehicle to leave. One of the group members tried to open that vehicle and "was dragged for approximately five seconds."

Vang and Yang allegedly turned their vehicle around to get away from the group and, as they passed, Vang was seen pointing a rifle in the group's direction.

The group followed after and observed Yang — the alleged driver — with a pistol in his hand.

Authorities located Vang and Yang's vehicle on Dakota Circle near a house. Officers observed two sets of footprints and followed them. A K-9 unit was called to help with a search.

After ending the search, officers were called by a resident in the area who reported seeing Vang and Yang walking in the woods near the caller's home. Both were located and taken into custody.

Officers located rifle rounds in the suspects' vehicle and in Yang's pocket, as well as .22 caliber rounds on Vang's person when officers searched him.

Vang and Yang as of Thursday, Jan. 9, were awaiting a bail hearing in Goodhue County District Court.