Hastings police responded to the area of 31st Street and Olson Drive earlier this morning on report of domestic assault occurring at a house nearby.

According to a press release, a female was able to flee the home and informed officers that Michael Francis Gaul, 42, of Hastings was in possession of a shotgun and allegedly threatened to use it against her. The female was not injured.

Hastings police attempted to make contact with Gaul, but was unable to, so they notified the neighborhood via the Everbridge notification system to stay inside their homes.

South Metro SWAT was called in to make contact with Gaul through phone and Public Address System but were also unsuccessful. At 11:44 a.m., SWAT entered the house by force and took Gaul into custody without incident.

Gaul was booked at Dakota County Jail, and the case is being forwarded to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office for review and potential charges.