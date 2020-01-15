A former athletic trainer at East Ridge High School in Woodbury has been charged in Florida with giving false information to police and offering alcohol to a minor.

Brianna Walker, a Summit Orthopedics employee who was assigned to East Ridge from July until December, has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges and has not been arrested, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The newspaper reported Jan. 3 that Walker had previously accused four high school football players of drugging and raping her in 2018.

“On May 30, 2018, two 18-year-old and two 17-year-old football players went to Walker’s home and engaged in group sex, according to police reports,” the paper reported. “Two days later, Walker went to New Smyrna Beach police and claimed she was drugged and raped. She was hazy on some of the details, but told police she did not consent to having sex with all four players. She was unsure if she consented to having sex with one of the players.”

A few days after that, Walker, 24, resigned from her position at Spruce Creek High School, the paper stated.

Walker moved to St. Paul and took a job with Summit Orthopedics in July 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“We recently learned that a former athletics trainer, Brianna Walker, was officially charged with giving false information to police and offering alcohol to a minor in Florida,” East Ridge Principal James Smokrovich wrote in a letter sent to parents on Tuesday. “This situation does not involve East Ridge or any of its students.”

Pepe Barton, a spokesman for South Washington County Schools, said Walker was removed from East Ridge after school district officials learned of the allegations on Dec. 16 from a state attorney’s office in Florida.

“We are not currently aware of any issues involving our students,” Barton said. “Any feedback or concerns brought to our attention will be taken seriously.”

Walker’s attorney, Mary Jane Nettles, said Tuesday that Walker “denies any criminal behavior on her part and has pled not guilty. We intend to fight them.”

“She denies she engaged in any criminal activity,” Nettles said.”It’s frankly outrageous that the government is charging her with a crime … in this ‘he-said she-said’ situation. It seems that our law-enforcement community is saying to victims that they should not report matters like this because they will never be believed. The chilling effect this will have on victim reporting can not be underestimated.”

Adam Berry, chief executive officer of Summit Orthopedics, released a written statement in response to an inquiry from the Pioneer Press.

“Summit Orthopedics places the safety of our patients, student athletes and staff at the forefront of all we do,” he wrote. “We recently became aware of the charges against Ms. Brianna Walker, and we respect the due process afforded to anyone in the legal system. Given this is a confidential personnel matter, we will not be discussing any further details. As a reminder, we will always place the safety of our patients, athletes and staff first.”