Jewelry cases appeared to be the target of men accused of breaking into the Woodbury Sam’s Club store before allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in western Wisconsin.

The incident brought charges in both states against St. Paul resident Jimmie Bivins, the suspected driver in the Jan. 10 incident. He is charged in Washington County with aiding and abetting second-degree burglary and fleeing an officer. The 19-year-old is charged in St. Croix County with felony attempting to flee an officer and three misdemeanors: obstructing an officer, receiving stolen property and THC possession.

Two other men, 20-year-old Keonee N. Shaffer-Frazier, St. Paul, and 65-year-old Chicago resident Ricky R. Bivins are charged in Washington County with second-degree burglary.

According to complaints from both states:

An off-duty Woodbury police officer working overnight security around 2:30 a.m. at Sam’s Club watched a maroon Buick sedan stop in front of the store’s door with its brake lights on. The store’s burglary alarm then sounded and the officer watched three people run from the store to the car. One of the suspects appeared to be carrying a bag.

The car sped off toward Interstate 94, where the off-duty officer followed and alerted other officers.

The Buick entered Wisconsin, where Hudson officers were waiting and gave chase. Speeds reached 100 mph before the car exited on Carmichael Road, where it headed south traveling up to 80 mph.

The pursuit continued on to the area of O’Keefe Road and Mississippi Street, where the Buick spun out and crashed into a tree.

A St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy ran after a man who got out and ran through a yard. That man, Jimmie Bivins, was later arrested by the deputy. Bayport, Minn., police held two other occupants of the car —Shaffer-Frazier and Ricky Bivins — at gunpoint before they were arrested.

A hammer and other suspected burglary tools were found in the car. Investigation of the Sam’s Club later revealed apparent pry marks on entry doors. Jewelry was found missing from damaged jewelry cases inside.

A search of the Buick’s path turned up two jewelry cases on the side of the road; the cases were confirmed to belong to Sam’s Club.

A fourth suspect also ran off but officers had to wait for a Washington County K-9 team to track him. Officers later learned that suspect had gotten a ride at the Hudson Kwik Trip and was last seen at a Holiday gas station in Minnesota seeking another ride.

Jimmie Bivins made his initial appearance Jan. 10 in St. Croix County Circuit Court, where he was held on $5,000 cash bond.

Shaffer-Frazier was held on a $25,000 bond in Washington County in advance of a Jan. 29 initial appearance. Ricky Bivins was held on $50,000 bond in Washington County with a scheduled Feb. 20 initial appearance.