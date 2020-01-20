SPRING VALLEY -- A Spring Valley woman faces two counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to confined animals and eight counts of negligently providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards. All charges are misdemeanors.

Kilie G. Wood, 24, was booked into the Pierce County Jail on Jan. 13.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Nov. 29, 2019, Pierce County deputies received an anonymous complaint about dogs living in a van for months. According to the caller, the dogs were only let out a couple of times a day.

Officers observed a broken down Dodge Caravan outside on Wood's Spring Valley home with two large dogs inside. An adult female Mastiff-mix dog was underweight and an adult male Lab-mix appeared malnourished with its ribs, shoulder and hip bones visible.

Feces were spread throughout the van, and officers estimated there to be about 5 gallons worth The officers were unable to see a third dog and puppies due to dirty, tinted windows. There did not appear to be any food or water in the vehicle.

While deputies were at the scene, Wood came out of the residence. She said the Lab-mix had worms and that was why there was so much feces in the van. She stated that the dogs had been in the vehicle since 11 a.m. , but later said the dogs had been in the van since the previous night. Wood stated the dogs were out in the van because she was cleaning the house.

Officers seized the animals and them brought to the Pierce Veterinary Clinic. They were brought to the Goodhue County Humane Society to be housed.

Wood was released on a signature bond of $25,000 with conditions of no possession of any animals. Wood’s pretrial conference is set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at Pierce County Courthouse.