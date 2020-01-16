RED WING, Minn. — After missing an initial appearance in Goodhue County District Court, Jessica Marie Schwalen was arrested by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and transferred to Goodhue County Jail on Jan. 15.

Schwalen, 27, Chanhassen, was out on bail after being arrested in September 2019 on charges of identity theft, mail theft and possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit checks. Schwalen, along with Deonte Maurice Lundeen, 30, of Brooklyn Park, allegedly stole mail from Red Wing residents and forged checks, according to a criminal complaint.

After posting bail, Schwalen was scheduled to make her first appearance in court on Nov. 20, 2019. After missing that appearance, a warrant was issued for her arrest. A warrant also was issued for Lundeen after failing to appear for a Dec. 11 court date.

A judge ordered $20,000 bail without conditions or $5,000 bail with conditions for Schwalen at hearing Thursday, Jan. 16. Her next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12.