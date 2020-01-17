ELLSWORTH -- A St. Paul man was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of possessing child pornography. The case against Roman J. Serbesku, 28, began last spring in Prescott. He now faces 11 felony counts.

A Pierce County Investigator reviewed a tip April 9 from the Internet Crimes Against Children Data System that identified suspicious activity. On April 22, a warrant was issued to seize Serbesku’s electronics. The investigator met with Serbesku, who handed over his cellphone but would not give the code to unlock that phone.

Later the investigator applied for a warrant for the phone’s SD card. Several hundred images that appeared to be consistent with child pornography were located on the card, so the phone and SD card were sent to the Division of Criminal Investigation for examination.

On May 1 officers were granted a warrant to enter a Prescott residence believed to be where Serbesku was staying. No one was inside, however Serbesku was later found sitting in his car on the street and was detained. He had a cellphone on him, which was seized.

Investigators searched the residence and seized items including two laptops, another phone, tablet and digital camera. At this time, Serbesku was free to go. It was determined these electronics were not Serbesku’s and no evidence was found on the devices.

On Aug. 29, the local investigator obtained an evidence disc from DCI. There was 464 photos listed as child abuse material, which meets the definition of child pornography. An additional 1,904 images were considered child exploitive, which does not meet the definition of child pornography.

He was released on a signature bond of $50,000. Conditions include no possession of any devices capable of accessing the internet in any way, no internet use and no unsupervised contact with any minors under the age of 18.

Serbesku will have a preliminary hearing 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Pierce County Courthouse.