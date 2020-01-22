Beginning on Jan. 19 and stretching into the early hours of Jan. 20, 369 emergency calls failed to register according to a news release from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.

The news release said a 911 router in Rochester was impacted, but CenturyLink is unsure how the disruption occurred.

Dodge, Freeborn, Goodhue, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona counties were all affected by the disruption.

Goodhue County is working with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Emergency Communication Networks to learn the cause of the failed emergency calls.

Minnesota's 102 dispatch centers typically receive an average of 7,1817 calls per day.

The news release said: "While disruptions are rare, we encourage residents of Goodhue County to put our 10-digit, 24 hour emergency number in your phone or have it written down near your landline. That phone number is 651-385-3155."