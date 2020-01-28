A Hastings man has been sentenced to 10 months in jail after a 1,100-pound boulder fell off the back of his commercial truck, killing two people.

Joseph Czeck, 34, pleaded guilty last month in Dakota County District Court to two counts of vehicular homicide in connection with the July 9, 2018 crash, which killed Karen Christiansen, 67, and Jena Christiansen, 32, of Shoreview.

Czeck was hauling unsecured boulders down Rich Valley Boulevard in Rosemount when, as he crossed railroad tracks, one of the boulders flew out of the truck bed and hit the windshield of an oncoming Toyota Avalon, according to the criminal complaint.

Czeck continued to drive without returning to the scene, and didn’t report the incident. Police arrested him two days later in Inver Grove Heights, the complaint says.

Czeck was booked into the Dakota County Jail today. As part of his sentence, Czeck must also pay restitution and may participate in a restorative conference. He will have up to 10 years of probation, according to the Dakota County press release.