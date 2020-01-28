Three men were taken into custody on Jan. 27 on drug and firearm charges by Zumbrota police after a traffic stop, a department news release Jan. 28 said.

Two of those men are sought as possible suspects in an officer-involved shooting in Tunica, Mississippi, on Jan. 26.

Jernard Sentel Black and Martrevious Daveyun Sanders of Tunica are two of three suspects in a shooting that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. Also arrested during the traffic stop was Terrian Trenell Black of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Zumbrota police and the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office were notified on Jan. 28 that Jernard Black and Sanders were wanted in connection with a shooting. Both are being held on fugitive from justice warrants in the Goodhue County Jail. Terrian Black is being held at the jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm with a controlled substance.

The news release said when officers searched the vehicle they found two handguns and marijuana in the vehicle. There were four men in the vehicle, but one was released and never transferred to the jail.

According to reporting from local news stations, Sanders, Jernard Black and Eric Brandon Jr., were wanted after allegedly pointing a firearm toward an officer. The officer fired a weapon and shot a suspect. The individual shot was treated and taken to the hospital.

Eric Brandon Jr. is in custody of the Tunica County Sheriff's Office a jail roster shows. An investigation is being conducted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

None of the men has been seen in Goodhue County Court as of Jan. 28. Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol assisted Zumbrota police.