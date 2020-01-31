HUDSON, Wis. — A Minnesota man with a history of scamming businesses in Minnesota and Iowa was sentenced to jail Thursday in St. Croix County, where prosecutors say he operated the same scheme.

Circuit Court Judge Edward Vlack sentenced Prior Lake resident Michael Gary Gerken, 56, to nine months behind bars during a Thursday, Jan. 30, hearing.

“It’s necessary to send a message that this type of conduct won’t be tolerated,” Vlack said.

While the judge tacked on another six-and-a-half months of jail beyond the initial nine months, Vlack said that could be reduced at his discretion. Gerken must also serve three years on probation.

The sentence represented the first jail punishment Gerken received over the course of multiple investigations in three states. Gerken was convicted in Iowa of two felonies — theft and ongoing criminal conduct — and was sued by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, which counted 46 victims in its investigation.

He received probation in Iowa and the Minnesota case was dropped after Gerken agreed to repay a total of $37,030 to victims there.

“I’m very happy with the sentence,” St. Croix County Assistant District Attorney Karl Anderson said. “I think it’s overdue for Mr. Gerken.”

Gerken was convicted Dec. 11, 2019, of five misdemeanor theft counts in a St. Croix County jury trial. He is accused of taking advertising dollars for a coupon card that he told victims would support local student athletes. After turning over $790 each, the five businesses later reported Gerken never delivered on the coupon cards, which purported to support his business, dubbed Moms and Dads for Kids.

Anderson said Gerken later repaid the Hudson victims — but not until his actions were exposed in a Twin Cities television news report.

“It’s clear that he’s a con man,” the prosecutor said, calling Gerken’s motivation “greed, plain and simple.”

Gerken visited four Hudson businesses in March 2016 and the fifth in January 2017. About a month later, KARE 11 aired an expose on Gerken’s Minnesota allegations.

Court records show Gerken’s Iowa crimes occurred in May 2017 when, posing as “Bob Anderson,” he ran the same scam on a realty business that paid him $1,540 to advertise on a similar coupon card. The co-owner of that business became suspicious after learning information on the card didn’t check out and learned the seller’s real name was Gerken. That woman later discovered the KARE 11 news story.

Several other Iowa business owners had also been scammed by Gerken, according to court records, with the DATCP investigator identifying nine victims in Iowa.

A Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection investigation revealed Gerken repaid one of the Hudson victims with funds he stole in Iowa.

In an interview with a DATCP investigator, Gerken admitted to using a different name after being identified in a Twin Cities television news story.

“Michael advised me he did not want businesses to find the news story and think he was scamming people,” the DATCP report states.

Gerken did not admit to criminal wrongdoing in Iowa or in a lengthy speech he made to Vlack that included a plea to withhold jail.

Rather, he apologized to his victims for what he considered business mistakes. He said he never intentionally reneged on a sale, but “I am 100% guilty of not delivering what I promised to my advertisers.”

“I cannot express how sorry I am,” Gerken said in court. “My passion for my business has hurt many people.”

Vlack’s sentence allows Gerken to serve his time on work release and in his Minnesota county of residence, provided that sheriff and the St. Croix County sheriff sign off. Gerken must also complete 200 hours of community service and pay a $5,000 fine. Vlack said Gerken is not eligible to serve his time on electronic home monitoring.