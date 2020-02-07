ELLSWORTH -- Robert A. Larsen of New Richmond was sentenced Feb. 3 to three years in prison and two years extended supervision after pleading guilty for a seventh drunken driving charge.

The following charges were dismissed from the 35-year-old’s case in Pierce County circuit court: operating with prohibited alcohol content, ignition interlock device tampering/ failure to install/ violate court order and operating while revoked.

Larsen was charged Aug. 8, 2019, after being arrested at 9:52 a.m. by River Falls police. An officer pulled Larsen over at the 2300 block of Greenwood Valley Drive in River Falls for a missing front license plate after noting inattentive driving around 9:20 a.m. Upon contact, police determined to conduct a field sobriety test as Larsen’s behavior indicated he was intoxicated.

Larsen was convicted of six other alcohol-related offenses in Dakota, Pierce, St. Croix and Washington counties. His first incident was a prohibited alcohol concentration violation in Hudson in 2004 and his most recent conviction was in St. Croix County around January 2019.

According to a Pierce County criminal complaint, Larsen did not immediately stop after police turned on emergency lights while following him last August. When Larsen finally stopped his vehicle abruptly on Greenwood Valley Drive, he exited the vehicle and began walking away quickly, but officers caught up to him on foot.

Larsen said he was on his way to his son’s birthday event in Prescott and admitted to have been drinking into the early morning hours.

A preliminary breath test showed a 0.147 blood-alcohol level. Wisconsin’s legal limit for driving is 0.08. Larsen had an alcohol restriction of 0.02 when operating a vehicle.