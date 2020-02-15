RED WING, Minn. — A suspect charged with check forgery stemming from mail theft cases in Red Wing was arrested by Scott County officials and transferred Feb. 13 to Goodhue County Jail.

Deonte Maurice Lundeen, 30, Brooklyn Park, Minn., was charged in September 2019 with allegedly making or altering a check, offering or possessing a forged checked with intent to defraud and misdemeanor receiving stolen property. He posted bail but failed to show up for his Goodhue County court appearance in December 2019, prompting a warrant for his arrest.

Jessica Marie Schwalen, 27, Chanhassen, Minn., is the other suspect alleged to be involved in the mail-theft cases. Schwalen, who also missed her court appearance after posting bail, was arrested in January. She was in Goodhue County custody as of Feb. 14 on charges of identity theft, mail theft and possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit checks.

According to a criminal complaint:

Red Wing police pulled over a vehicle driven by Schwalen after area residents reported seeing a white car driving around their neighborhood. Upon searching the vehicle, police allegedly found 13 personal checks, nine business checks, two Minnesota driver’s licenses, one credit card and a variety of other mail items, all sent to different names and addresses.

The vehicle in the traffic stop also was picked up on bank security camera footage allegedly showing Lundeen trying to cash a check originally written for $50 but altered to read $500. A bank employee took a copy of Lundeen's identification card for authorities and kept the check.

Lundeen is being held on $5,000 bail with conditions, or $10,000 bail without conditions.