HUDSON -- A River Falls man is being charged in St. Croix County Circuit Court in connection with a series of thefts from vehicles in Kinnickinnic Township reported Feb. 12.

Andrew R. Jones, 21, faces counts of burglary, criminal damage to property and obstructing an officer, and multiple counts of theft and possession of THC.

Jones was initially arrested on charges of impaired driving resulting in a crash and property damage in the early morning hours Feb. 12. River Falls police accused Jones of striking a parked vehicle at 516 Apollo Road where he resides.

After the arrest, St. Croix County sheriff’s investigators responded to complaints of stolen items from multiple victims:

thefts from two vehicles at 1053 E. River Drive in Kinnickinnic Township.

Someone also had entered the garage and rifled through a third vehicle at the address. Footprints revealed a distinct Air Jordan mark and DNA was taken from the vehicles.

theft at 1112 Pine Ridge Drive in Kinnickinnic Township.

Five members of the Bureau of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and River Falls police officers later executed a search warrant for Jones’ residence at 516 Apollo Road. The search turned up gift and debit cards, money, electronic devices, knives, ice fishing equipment, THC and drug paraphernalia. Multiple other items reported stolen were found, but descriptions were not disclosed in the reports.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at St. Croix County Courthouse.