A Cottage Grove man is facing burglary, theft and drug possession charges after his wife reported she may have been involved in the crime.

Steven Adam Wolfsteller, 36, faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each charge. His first court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 12 in Washington County.

According to a criminal complaint:

Wolfsteller and his wife allegedly went to a Cottage Grove auto dealership at about 1 a.m. Feb. 1. His wife told a Cottage Grove police officer later that morning, around 8 a.m., about the alleged crime and that her husband had schizophrenia. She told the officer her husband believed he had vehicles at the dealership, so the two drove to the location and parked next to the building. Wolfsteller got out of the vehicle and shortly afterward pulled up out front in a black pickup truck. Wolfsteller told his wife to drive their vehicle and he would drive the pickup truck.

The officer went to the dealership before it opened for the day and noticed a garage door halfway open, as well as a bent office door handle. Inside the office was an open cabinet with a box containing several sets of keys. The officer later spoke with one of the dealership's owners, who checked the inventory and found a 2017 Nissan Titan was missing.

The officer examined surveillance footage from around 1 a.m. and saw a vehicle in the parking lot that appeared to belong to Wolfsteller's wife. After the vehicle turned off its lights, a man got out and proceeded to go through several vehicles in the lot, ultimately getting into the black Nissan Titan pickup truck and driving away.

On Feb. 3, officers located the stolen truck in Wolfsteller's driveway. Upon searching the vehicle, they found 0.6 grams of methamphetamine. The owner of the dealership said the vehicle had been detailed before it was placed in the lot and any property in the vehicle would have come from the person who stole it. Wolfsteller was then placed under arrest.