A man took off during a traffic stop in Red Wing and later crashed in Pierce County. He was arrested along with a passenger.

Shawn J. Nelson, 25, River Falls, was charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of meth, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. A passenger Brandon M. Lamb, 29, Red Wood Falls, Minn., was charged with possession of meth, obstructing an officer and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 4:49 a.m. Jan. 27, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office dispatch requested deputies to head toward Hager City as Red Wing police were currently in pursuit of a vehicle entering Wisconsin traveling northbound on Highway 63.

Police conducted a traffic stop when the driver, identified as Nelson, took off. Goodhue County officials stated Nelson was driving 70 mph and that Red Wing officers ended the pursuit on Highway 63 for safety reasons.

Pierce County officers later identified the vehicle on Highway 63 just west of Ellsworth. Officers began to follow the vehicle, at which point it began to accelerate in speed, allegedly reaching 90 mph. Nelson ignored the lights and sirens, failed to stop at Highway 63 and U.S. Highway 10 while attempting to turn onto Highway 10. The vehicle spun out of control and entered the ditch where it got stuck in a snowbank.

Nelson and Lamb jumped out of the vehicle and began running through a nearby field. Officers caught and handcuffed them.

Another passenger was later found in the car, but believed to not be involved in any criminal activity and was let go.

A search of a backpack found drug paraphernalia, two handguns and a PayPal cash card package. A search of Lamb revealed drug paraphernalia and meth, and search of the vehicle revealed further paraphernalia.

Lamb was brought to the Pierce County jail. Nelson was transported to River Falls Hospital and later transferred to the jail.

They were both released a few days later on a signature bond of $10,000 with conditions of absolute sobriety. Nelson's preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. March 31 at the Pierce County Courthouse. Lamb's preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. March 17.