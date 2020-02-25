RED WING — A settlement was reached on Monday for the 2018 manslaughter case of a Red Wing toddler.

Adam Michael Peter Travis, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. Travis was facing five felony charges.

Travis, who has been in custody since his arrest on Nov. 28, 2018, will serve 57 months in prison.

Half of the Goodhue County courtroom was filled with family and friends supporting Lylah Grace Koob, the 2-year-old who died.

Travis admitted in his guilty plea that he had left Koob and her sister alone in the upstairs part of the home eating dinner while he played video games with another individual on a lower level.

When Koob began to choke, Travis tried to contact the child's mother and intervene. Travis admitted to waiting "13 minutes" before calling emergency services for assistance. Travis said the other person in the home was not responsible for Koob's death and that he was in charge of watching over the children that night.

Koob was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing and later St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Koob was taken off life support by family members after she was pronounced brain dead.

An initial autopsy revealed that Koob had died from a subdural hematoma, something that happens after a severe head injury. According to Koob's mother, a second autopsy revealed that she died from "blunt force trauma." This information has not been discussed in court.

Travis also pleaded guilty to felony-level threats of violence from a separate case during his court appearance.

Travis has spent 449 days in the Goodhue County Jail and will have that considered during his sentencing for credit for time served. Travis will remain in custody of the jail until his sentencing date.

Travis will be sentenced in court at 9 a.m. April 13.