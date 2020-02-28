RED WING — A woman faces felony charges after police executed a search warrant of her Greenwood Street residence and found a juvenile reported missing for nearly a month.

Marisela Marie Prantner, 35, was arrested Feb. 26 on charges of causing or contributing to a child being a runaway and refusal to return a minor child to a parent or legal guardian, both felonies. She also faces gross misdemeanor charges of fifth-degree drug possession and introducing contraband to jail.

Authorities said an anonymous tip helped investigators discover the whereabouts of 16-year-old Ryanna Alms, reported missing Feb. 4. The teenager was found in a crawl space in the Greenwood Street residence and appeared to be unharmed, according to a Red Wing Police Department statement.

In an email Friday to the Republican Eagle, the teenager's mother thanked law enforcement and the community for helping bring her daughter home safely.

"The love and support that was shown throughout the entire community was absolutely astonishing," Cassie Alms wrote in the email. "Please trust that nothing went unnoticed."

Because no single person provided information that led authorities directly to the teenager's location, Cassie Alms said a cash reward offered by the family will go to supporting her daughter, with any remainder donated to organizations that help find missing children.

According to a criminal complaint:

Red Wing police learned of two residences where a missing juvenile might be found, one of them on Greenwood Street. Officers spoke with Prantner on Feb. 5 and searched the residence except for Prantner's bedroom closet. Prantner reportedly told the officers a dog was inside the closet and, while the dog wasn't aggressive, she didn't want the officers to look inside.

A few days later, the juvenile's mother received a text message claiming the sender kidnapped her daughter and demanded a $7,000 ransom. Red Wing police then contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for assistance.

Officers returned to the Greenwood Street residence but said they were denied entry. A search warrant was then attained, though the juvenile was still not found.

After receiving permission to access the juvenile's school email account, investigators discovered someone was accessing her Snapchat account from an online IP address associated with the Greenwood Street residence.

Based on that information and another tip, authorities got yet another search warrant for the residence. This time officers searched the upstairs bedroom closet where, again, Prantner stated her barking dog was located. Officers moved an empty dresser inside the closet and found a doorway to what appeared to be a bedroom where the missing teenager was found safe.

Prantner was arrested and transported to the Goodhue County Jail. Upon arrival, a clear vial containing one pill — identified as oxycodone hydrochloride, a controlled substance — was allegedly found on Prantner's person.

Prantner told investigators she didn't know the juvenile was staying in the residence, according to the complaint.

Prantner made her first appearance in Goodhue County Court on Feb. 28. Her bail was set at $20,000 with no release conditions.

Both felony charges carry a maximum sentence of two years and a $4,000 fine.

Red Wing police in a statement thanked Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Goodhue County Child Protection Services and the community for assistance in the search.

Need help?

The National Runaway Safeline offers 24-hour crisis support for youths at risk of running away, those who have run away or are homeless — as well as their families. Services include three-way conference calls with youths and their parents or guardians. The hotline can be reached at 800-RUNAWAY, www.1800runaway.org or by texting 66008.