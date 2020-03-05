Ellsworth Police Chief Eric Ladwig submitted the police department's 2019 annual report to the Village Board during Monday’s meeting. The review includes events and calls for service and other department information. Data from 2018 was also included for reference.

In 2019, there were 3,271 total calls for service, whereas in 2018 there were 3,341. Here is a breakdown and comparison of the listed statistics:

2019

Total traffic stops: 610

Traffic citations: 137

Traffic stops for speed: 367

Traffic accidents: 112

Parking citations: 158

OWI: 7

DA referrals and/or arrests: 121

Juvenile referrals: 25

Domestics: 49

Disorderly conduct: 21

Ordinance violations: 73

Sexual assaults: 5

Suicide threats: 20

Emergency detentions: 8

Thefts: 41

Vandalism: 20

Vehicle theft: 2

Warrant attempts: 27

Probation arrests: 60

911 calls: 158

2018

Total traffic stops: 634

Traffic citations: 126

Traffic stops for speed: 430

Traffic accidents: 102

Parking citations: 191

OWI: 11

DA referrals and/or arrests: 191

Juvenile referrals: 38

Domestics: 42

Disorderly conduct: 22

Ordinance violations: 70

Sexual assaults: 8

Suicide threats: 20

Emergency detentions: 15

Thefts: 47

Vandalism: 34

Vehicle theft: 2

Warrant attempts: 22

911 calls: 121

A breakdown of citation types for 2019 was also included. Here are some statistics on the most common violations:

OAS/OAR/No valid license: 42

Speeding: 20

No insurance/no proof of insurance: 18

OWI/PAC: 16

Possession of drugs, intoxicants, paraphernalia: 14

No registration of auto: 11

February monthly police report numbers

Calls for service: 242

Total citations: 50

Traffic stops: 31

OWI: 0

Total arrests: 11

DA referrals not arrested: 2

Juvenile referrals: 2

Other notes

Ellsworth police have three fully-marked patrol vehicles and one unmarked patrol vehicle. One squad is due to be replaced in 2021 as per the village’s five-year budget plan, according to a letter sent to the Village Board by Ladwig.

The department has been participating in all state traffic safety grants throughout the year. As a result, the department was awarded two $4,000 traffic safety grants. The majority of the money was used to upgrade old portable radios. The remaining money was used to update the officer’s body cameras.

“Both of which are essential parts of officer safety, which the state requires the funding be spent on,” Ladwig wrote in the letter.