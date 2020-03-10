HUDSON -- Multiple victims from the western Wisconsin and Twin Cities have filed police reports about a Facebook ticket sale scam allegedly run by a St. Paul woman, formerly a River Falls resident.

Alexandra L. Heutmaker, 38, is charged in St. Croix County with theft-- false representation and in Dakota County, Minn., with theft by swindle 00 aggregating related to selling nonexistent Green Bay Packer and other sporting event tickets over Facebook and Venmo, a money transaction app.

However, a St. Croix County criminal complaint stated that 52 people had come forward through private Facebook communication claiming Heutmaker had swindled a total of $15,275.

Heutmaker is being summoned in Dakota County District Court at 9 a.m. June 1 and will have an initial appearance at 1 p.m April 23 at St. Croix County Courthouse.

A Dakota County criminal complaint reported Mendota Heights police received more than 20 individual reports describing a series of similar incidents, 16 of which occurred between August 2019 and January 2020, totaling over $3,000.

St. Croix County authorities detailed one of Heutmaker’s alleged swindling incidents in a criminal complaint for which Heutmaker is being charged: Heutmaker contacted an old college acquaintance from New Richmond on Facebook, saying she was selling Green Bay Packer game tickets for $210. Heutmaker included seat locations and stadium photos.

When the victim completed the transaction, Heutmaker failed to deliver any tickets and was unable to be contacted afterwards, records state.

River Falls police have also received complaints as recent as winter 2019.

An Excel spreadsheet provided by a New Richmond victim lists alleged incidents as far back as 2015 and some included law enforcement case numbers.