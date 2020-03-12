A Brooklyn Park man was sentenced after running sex trafficking operations at hotels in Woodbury and Brooklyn Center while incarcerated in a county jail cell.

Daniel David Ellington, 39, received a sentence of 100 months, or more than eight years, by a Washington County judge. Ellington was charged with one count of promoting prostitution, according to a March 11 news release from Washington County Attorney Pete Orput.

Ellington was originally charged with two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of promoting prostitution, each of which carried a possible sentence of 15 years in prison and $30,000-$40,000 in fines. The other three counts were dismissed, according to online court records.

The East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force investigated a commercial sex operation at an unnamed Woodbury hotel and recovered a victim of trafficking, according to the news release. An examination of cellphone data led detectives to Ellington, who authorities allege "advised, organized, promoted and profited from the prostitution of the victim in Woodbury" — all while incarcerated on unrelated charges in Kanabec County Jail, north of the Twin Cities.

The investigation also uncovered other alleged sex trafficking operations connected to Ellington.

"With every sex trafficking sentence the tragic reality remains that commercial sexual exploitation continues to be a pervasive scourge in our community," Orput said in the release. "Mr. Ellington, through a jail cell miles away, perpetrated these acts on our victim locally. In order to protect these victims, and hold others like Mr. Ellington accountable, we will continue to partner with law enforcement and provide all the resources needed."

The East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force comprises Woodbury Department of Public Safety, Oakdale Police Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Washington County Attorney's Office. It was created in 2018 with a two-year grant from the Office of Justice Programs with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.