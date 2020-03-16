HUDSON -- A high school sports official pleaded not guilty to three charges stemming from an online sex sting.

James L. Johnson, 68, Woodbury, pleaded not guilty to attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and child enticement during a court hearing Tuesday, March 10.

A status conference is scheduled for April 15.

During investigations Johnson said he was a longtime college sports official and was licensed officiate high school games.

Johnson was charged following an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation conducted by a St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to the criminal complaint:

The deputy created an online persona on a popular hookup site, listing age as 18. The persona was contacted by an account registered to Johnson. The persona then told Johnson he was a 15-year-old.

The two arranged a time to meet, with Johnson sending messages containing graphic descriptions of his plans for sex with the persona.

The meeting was set for a house on Carmichael Road, where deputies were waiting for Johnson to arrest him.

A phone confiscated from Johnson’s car showed the email conversation with the persona.

Johnson told investigators he “missed the boat” if he was talking to a 15-year-old. He said he did not expect to act on the plans.