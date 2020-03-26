TOWN OF ROCK ELM -- Someone decided to go for a joyride on cemetery grounds earlier this week, ripping up grass and leaving behind tire tracks. Officials are still trying to get more information on who could have done it.

“It’s sacred ground,” Doug Claflin said. Claflin and his wife, Anne, help run Poplar Hill Cemetery and act as the treasurer and secretary. “Why does somebody have to go out there and do that?”

The damage was discovered by a man who regularly visits the gravesite of his wife, according to Claflin. The incident happened between Sunday, March 22, and mid-Monday, March 23.

There is a $1,000 reward, from an anonymous donor, for information that leads to the person or persons who committed the act.

“He doesn't like the idea of somebody doing that, so he put up the reward,” Claflin said of the donor.

Anyone with information should call Claflin at 715-317-0024.

“It’s a lot of work for us to repair and we will be waiting all summer for it to grow back to the way it was,” he added.