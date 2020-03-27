PRESCOTT -- A Prescott man allegedly led police on a chase throughout the city. The pursuit began in a vehicle and ended on foot near an elementary school.

Joseph F. Schmidt, 22, is charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer and operating without a license (second offense within three years) stemming from an incident on March 4.

He was released from the Pierce County Jail on a signature bond of $15,000 with conditions of absolute sobriety and not to operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Schmidt’s preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. April 21 at the Pierce County Courthouse.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 12:54 a.m. March 4 a Prescott Police officer witnessed a SUV approach the stop sign at Kinnickinnic Street and Broad Street, fail to stop and then proceed onto Broad Street.

The officer began to follow the vehicle driven by Schmidt at which point the SUV accelerated. Schmidt continued to drive ignoring police lights and sirens. The chase routed down a number of roads and alleys, while Schmidt accelerated his speed.

The officer continued the pursuit eastbound on Kinnickinnic Street at which point speeds had exceeded 80 mph. From there the vehicle turned onto Campbell Street and into the Malone Elementary parking lot next to the playground.

Schmidt hopped out of the SUV and took off on foot across College Street toward High Street with the officer following on foot.

Schmidt continued down a hill, where the officer temporarily lost sight of him and later found him hiding behind a building corner about 10 feet away. With a taser drawn, the officer demanded the subject to get on the ground. Schmidt complied and was handcuffed, searched and arrested.

Open beer containers and marijuana paraphernalia were found inside the SUV, officers reported. They were informed Schmidt had warrants out of Dakota County.

Schmidt was taken to the River Falls area hospital and then transported to the Pierce County Jail. Citations issued include operating under the influence, failure to stop at a stop sign and operating without a valid license (second offense).