Kyle James McCarthy, 25, has been charged with domestic assault by strangulation, a felony, as well as misdemeanor domestic assault. He could face up to three years in prison and $5,000 in fines for the felony charge and up to 90 days and $1,000 for the misdemeanor.

According to a criminal complaint:

Around 9:15 p.m. March 26, Woodbury police responded to a domestic assault report at a Woodbury apartment. The victim said she and McCarthy had been arguing when McCarthy threatened to leave with their 1-year-old child. The victim convinced him not to leave, but McCarthy then allegedly slammed the bedroom door in the victim's face, and she threw a bottle of Windex at the door. McCarthy then allegedly grabbed the victim by the shoulder and neck area and shoved her into a closet door mirror. The mirror shattered and the victim fell to the ground. She then stood up and tried to hit McCarthy, but McCarthy allegedly grabbed her by the neck and face and shook her, gouging her face with his fingernail. He then allegedly turned the victim around and put her in a chokehold, after which she said she became dizzy and thought she would pass out and die. McCarthy then allegedly pushed the victim onto the bed, but she fell off and landed on their child. The victim said her knee hit the child, leaving a mark on her head.

Officers observed marks and redness on the victim's face and neck that were consistent with her statement, as well as the broken mirror. Officers arrested McCarthy, who admitted having an argument with the victim but denied assaulting her, saying she approached him, which made him scared, and he "deflected" her into the mirror. The victim said McCarthy had assaulted her in the past.