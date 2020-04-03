RED WING -- Visitation procedures have changed at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Red Wing, spurred by COVID-19 and the first reported case of the disease among Minnesota Department of Corrections staff.

The first two cases of COVID-19 in the state's prison systems were reported Monday, March 30. One was a staff member at MCF-Red Wing.

“The person who tested positive developed a fever at home and contacted their health care provider, who recommended getting tested. The person, as most do who contract COVID-19, is currently recovering at home," said Nicholas Kimball, the DOC communications director.

Kimball added that once the agency learned of the diagnosis it activated procedures to trace contacts between the ill individual and others in the facility.

“We’ve determined that three staff members and three youth had close contact with the staff member who tested positive,” Kimball said. “Those individuals are not exhibiting symptoms but are now on a 14-day quarantine.”

The DOC also contacted with the families of the three youth under quarantine. Families of the youth who didn’t have close contact with the staff member but who live in the same area of the facility also have been contacted.

According to Kimball, numerous procedures have been put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Red Wing and every other Minnesota correctional facility:

Social distancing: Programming remains a priority for facility security and stability. Minnesota correctional facility and field services leaders have developed and implemented plans to maximize social distancing while maintaining access to programming and continuing supervision.

Visiting closure: DOC continues to limit traffic in and out of the facilities. For that reason, in-person visiting were suspended earlier this month.

Changes have been implemented to increase access to video visiting. Video visits are paid for by the visitor. On Wednesday. a new policy was introduced across all Minnesota facilities where any person wishing to conduct a video visit with an inmate will be provided one free 15-minute video visit per week. Additional 15-minute visits can be purchased for $3.50. In Red Wing, all video visiting with youth is free.

Residents at Red Wing already received two free calls per week and are now receiving an additional two free five-minute phone calls per week.

New process for intakes: DOC implemented new processes to limit admissions to only certain facilities and has intensified screening, observation and isolation protocols for new intakes.

Waive medical copays: DOC waived all medical copays in all facilities.

Enhanced hand washing and hand sanitizing procedures: DOC installed additional handwashing stations at the entrances to all facilities. Additional hand-sanitizing stations have been placed at strategic points throughout facilities to minimize cross-contamination between separate living units. Also, DOC distributed extra bars of soap to each facility to ensure a sufficient supply for regular hand washing.

Symptom screening for all individuals entering facilities: All individuals entering DOC facilities are being screened daily for recent travel and symptoms.