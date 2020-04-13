RED WING — The man who pleaded guilty in February to the 2018 death of 2-year-old Lylah Grace Koob was sentenced Monday, April 13, to more than four years in prison minus time already served.

Koob was taken off life support May 29, 2018, a day after police were called to an East Third Street residence on a report the toddler was choking. Adam Michael Peter Travis, who was 21 years old at the time, was watching children at the residence. An autopsy later concluded Koob sustained injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

Koob was described by her mother and grandmother as energetic and a free spirit who loved everybody and touched the lives of many.

Travis pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in causing a death while committing an act of neglect or endangerment of a child. He was sentenced to 57 months in prison at Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud with 499 days credit for time served, according to court records. He also was ordered to pay restitution and register as a predatory offender.

The sentence was made concurrent with a prison term of 12 months and one day — though with 505 days credit for time served — after pleading guilty in a separate case to making felony threats of violence.

Charges of first-degree manslaughter, malicious punishment of a child and child neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Travis admitted in his guilty plea to leaving Koob and her sister eating dinner alone while he played video games with another individual in the residence. Travis told the court he waited 13 minutes to call 911 after Koob began to choke on food. He said he was in charge of watching over the children that night, and that the other person in the residence was not responsible for Koob's death.