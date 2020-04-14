DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A Red Wing teen was stabbed and a White Earth man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in an incident in White Earth Township Monday evening, according to a news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about 10:39 p.m., stating that a male had been stabbed at a residence in White Earth, and the suspect had left the scene in a vehicle heading to Detroit Lakes.

A deputy responding to the scene found the suspect vehicle on County Road 21 south of White Earth. The driver, Dustin Alan Jackson, 26, of White Earth, told the deputy that he had been shot in the abdomen. Jackson was transported to Essentia St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes.

The stabbing victim, Adam James Webster, 18, of Red Wing was airlifted to a Fargo hospital. The injuries of both individuals are believed to be non life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office believes this to be an isolated incident and the news release said there does not appear to be a threat to the public. The incident remains under investigation.