On Wednesday Wabasha County Sheriff Rodey Bartsh posted on the Wabasha County sheriff office Facebook page about the possibility of closing the county’s jail:

“It's not the way I wanted to share the news but frankly I didn't know the right way or the right time to let the employees know that there was a possibility of this happening. The more I studied the numbers, the more questions I had and needed the help from others for answers so the news trickled out. We then held a jail meeting last night and the employees were told that there was a possibility the jail could close as soon as next week.”

Wabasha County commissioners will discuss whether to close the jail during their meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 21.

If the board votes to close the jail, the few inmates might be moved to Goodhue County. Sheriff Marty Kelly sent staff an email on Thursday that stated:

“I just wanted to send a quick note regarding the rumors going around about Wabasha County closing their jail. This is highly probable as their county board votes on it next Tuesday. I have been working with Sheriff Bartsh for a couple of weeks and he posted a news release yesterday about it on Facebook. With that said, it is very likely that Goodhue County will be receiving Wabasha County’s inmates moving forward. Details are still being worked out, but I just wanted to keep staff in the loop. Sheriff Bartsh will be reaching out to a few of our employees to get the ball rolling in order to proceed taking their inmates very soon.”

Kelly told the Republican Eagle that housing inmates for Wabasha County would help Goodhue County financially.

“It will benefit us as the fee will be $55 per day per inmate without Goodhue County needing to hire more employees as it stands right now,” Kelly wrote.

Deciding the future of the Wabasha County jail may be a difficult task. However, Bartsh stresses that a lower inmate population, which resulted in the discussion of closing the jail, shows that his department has been doing its job well:

“In all respects, this low number of inmates is a great problem as I think everyone involved is doing a great job. Even the corrections officers that are facing layoffs have contributed to keeping that number low by spending time with the inmates and encouraging them to get treatment. We’re facing this challenge because of the success of our employees and our programs.”